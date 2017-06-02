How likely is the General Election to result in a hung parliament?

Just over a week before the snap election that Theresa May called buoyed by a massive lead in the polls, YouGov’s first seat by seat projection of the campaign suggests that the Tories will now fall 16 seats short of overall majority.

The Prime Minister insisted the only poll that matters is the June 8 vote after the seat projection study suggested the United Kingdom faces a hung parliament.

How have the polls changed during the campaign?

The latest model has been met with scepticism by both the Tories and Labour.

A good night for the Tories could see Mrs May’s party pick up 345 seats – a net gain of 15 but still well short of the kind of majority she would have hoped to secure following the decision to go to the country.

Of course if YouGov’s projection is accurate it would be disastrous for Theresa May who called a snap General Election in the hope to give the Conservatives a greater majority in Parliament, and provide “stability and strong leadership” as the United Kingdom enters negotiations to leave the European Union.

The Tories finished roughly seven points ahead of Labour in 2015, so finishing nine points ahead this year doesn’t equate to much of an improvement.

Recent opinion polls have shown May’s lead has contracted to a range of 5 to 14 percentage points.

Overall the Conservatives have now raised £9.5 million during the General Election campaign, compared to £3.4 million for Labour.

What is the state of play according to other polling companies?

YouGov used a model which analysed data from around 50,000 panellists interviewed on their voting intention over the course of a week. Others try to make allowances for turnout.

What do the polls tell us about how young people might vote?

“Sterling is about 2 percent higher than when the election was called suggesting markets remain positioned for a big Tory (Conservative party) win that – in theory – would strengthen May’s hands in Brexit talks”, Tombs added. By contrast, 60% of people aged 65 and over would vote Conservative and 23% Labour.

“A hung parliament could easily see Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister – investors simply wouldn’t know where they stood”, said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

The opposition Labour Party could win 257 seats, up from 232 seats in 2015, YouGov said.

Betting markets give a more than 80% probability of May winning an overall majority, though they were wrong ahead of the unexpected Brexit result in the June 23 referendum a year ago.