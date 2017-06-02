How Many Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Analysts Are Bullish?

About 1.94 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. They now have $7.08 price objective on the shipping company's stock. Nordic American Tanker Shipping Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has trailing twelve month Return on Assets of -0.6%, which is key indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 617,753 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. LLC now owns 1,049,215 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 523,510 shares in the last quarter.

09/18/2014 – Clarkson Capital began new coverage on Nordic American Tankers Limited giving the company a “buy” rating. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Shipping Ltd (NYSE:NAT) now have an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 3.43, number of Recs in ABR is 7 while industry rank of the company by ABR is out of 265. NY now owns 67,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million.

01/16/2015 – Nordic American Tankers Limited had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Nordic American Tanker’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) belongs to the “Services” sector with an industry focus on “Shipping”, with Mr. Herbjørn Hansson as Founder, Chairman, Chief Exec. Officer, Pres and Chief Exec. Officer of Scandic American Shipping.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is now 210.53%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Euro Pacific Capital upgraded Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) on Wednesday, August 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.49 and its 200 day moving average is 8.25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, September 22.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Nordic American Tanker Shipping Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 42.3%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 14.9% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at -2.3%.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited is -140%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is -75%.