How to watch Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Twenty-two people were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated explosives in a crowd leaving Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert will be seen around the world.

The concert, which will benefit the victims of the Manchester attack, has an impressive lineup – Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay are all confirmed to perform. Yesterday the Black Eyed Peas, Little Mix and Robbie Williams were also added to the line-up, fuelling speculation that Robbie could join Take That on stage.

Sales of the remaining tickets will raise money for the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which will provide assistance to the injured and bereaved families.

ABC’s Good Morning America said on Friday that USA viewers could tune into the concert after the National Basketball Association finals and that the concert would be available also on Freeform live.

Freeform and ABC stations will air Sunday’s Ariana Grande benefit concert in Manchester, England in the U.S. “ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community’s message of love, hope and resilience”.

In a statement on Twitter last week, Grande said:”We won’t let this divide us”.

Tickets went on sale Thursday, selling out within six minutes, with website Ticketmaster reporting “incredible” demand. “We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, said Grande in an open letter to her fans via her social media channels.