Huma Qureshi in work mode for ‘Kaala’

In the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, Huma Qureshi plays a Muslim character. An excited Sakshi says, “I feel blessed to be part of a Superstar Rajini sir’s film even at the beginning of my career”. And as we all know, Huma Qureshi plays the lead opposite Rajinikanth in the film. “Prep mode on “Kaala”. She also shared a glimpse of the script of Kaala Karikaalan she is now reading. “Slowly becoming #Zareena #workinghard Blessed”, the 30-year-old actress wrote on Twitter. A set has been erected specially for shooting the film at Andheri Station (local) in Mumbai. He is married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa. The story is about a boy who runs away during his childhood from his hometown Tirunelveli to Mumbai and gradually becomes a powerful don who lives in the slums of Dharavi. While few of her portions will be shot in Mumbai, most part will be canned in Chennai. Like every other actor in a Ranjith film who would be tight-lipped, Sakshi was not ready to reveal any information about her role.

Rajinikanth’s last film Kabali, opposite actress Radhika Apte, was also directed by Pa Ranjith. It is yet to be seen if she is able to create the same magic in Tamil industry also.Huma will also be seen in Prawaal Raman’s directorial venture Dobaara: See Your Evil alongside her brother Saqib Saleem.