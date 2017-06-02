Hundreds protest Paris climate decision outside White House

Former Secretary of State, John Kerry said, “It’s an extraordinary abdication of American leadership”.

Trump says the Paris accord is more about other nations gaining a “financial advantage” over the US than it is about climate change.

Leaders from Washington, California and NY announced Thursday that they are forming a United States climate alliance in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the accord.

European heavyweights France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday that they regretted Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord, while affirming their “strongest commitment” to implement its measures.

“New Zealand has stood up to the USA on nuclear weapons; it’s now time to show the same moral leadership on climate change”, said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

He claimed the agreement would cost the U.S. $3tn in lost GDP and 6.5 million jobs – while rival economies like China and India were treated more favourably.

He said moves to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage United States businesses and workers would begin. The pullout will align the United States with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the accord.

“As of today, the U.S. will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.

The fight to mitigate the impacts of climate change will continue in other forms outside the global agreement, they said.

Macron was not done yet, he also replied to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan by saying ‘Make the Planet Great Again!’

The climate agreement, which was finalised in 2015, was created to deal with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance, and was crucial in dealing with global warming.

“Trump promoted fossil fuel interests over those of the people and the planet by pulling out the United States from the Paris Agreement, but even he can not stop the tide of climate action happening within and beyond his country”, Denise Fontanilla, the group’s climate policy coordinator, said.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”, Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he will leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

The United States under this accord had pledged to cut greenhouse emissions 26 to 28 per cent by 2025 and agreed to pay 3 billion dollar in aid for other poor and developing countries by 2020.