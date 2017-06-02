Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) reported Sales of 2.9 Billion

Therefore 84% are positive. Its down 16.47% from 22.76M shares previously.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 50 day moving average of 12.83 and a 200 day moving average of 13.24. Carriage Services had 2 analyst reports since November 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock added 0.79% beyond one week and declined -0.93% during previous one month session. The stock has “Equalweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 24. A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, November 30 report. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim.

04/20/2017 – Huntington Bancshares Incorporated had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at FBR Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, October 27 with “Outperform”.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) closed at $13.02 a share in the latest session and the stock value rose nearly -24.78% since the beginning of this year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is another stock that is grabbing investors attention these days. It has outperformed by 6.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q4 2016. Its down 1.05, from 2.19 in 2016Q3. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. At the moment, the 14-day ATR for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is noted at 0.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.74. Now Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $14.67 target price is just $1.83 shy of the official lowest sell-side analyst price target on Wall Street. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 80,494 shares. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rbf Limited Liability reported 0.64% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). HBAN’s SI was 19.01 million shares in June as released by FINRA.

03/24/2017 – D.A. Davidson began new coverage on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated giving the company a “buy” rating. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,709 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 56,789 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is at 45.11. Moreover, Mutual Of America Lc has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 28. The company has market cap of $13.51 billion. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 616,366 shares in its portfolio. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio.

Since February 17, 2017, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $323,040 activity. The firm owned 147,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. On Thursday, May 18 the insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $619,808. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 25,377 shares were sold by AHRENDTS ANGELA J, worth $3.91 million on Tuesday, May 9.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)” was first published by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.25. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907,066 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 62.48% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.