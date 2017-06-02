Ian McGeechan: Warm-up losses are “irrelevant” on Lions tour

I can not remember a Lions squad, which has such few controversial selections.

After the first Test was lost to Australia in ’89, the midweek team responded in the next match with an inspiring win over ACT and the tour got back on track, ending in a series win.

As for playing alongside rivals from Ireland, Scotland and Wales, Englishman Vunipola said: “It’s great”. Putting aside Gatland’s alleged bias towards his Welsh team, he has picked the right leader in the shape of Sam Warburton.

It looks like any other group of people who have arrived at the airport to start a journey – but this picture taken yesterday morning was of no ordinary gathering.

“It opens up opportunities for players like James Haskell to step in”. Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje stand by to launch themselves off the bench.

“Now I’m looking forward to getting back and playing rugby”.

Gatland, who is Wales’s head coach, led the Lions to a 2-1 victory over Australia on their last tour in 2013.

The Lions touch down in Auckland later today [Wednesday morning New Zealand time] and officially kick off the 2017 Tour.

If he perms a pair of bruisers from Jonathan Davies, Robbie Henshaw and Ben Te’o, it will signal that “Warrenball” is undergoing evolutionary rather than revolutionary change.

The British and Irish Lions have thrilled worldwide rugby audiences for more than a century, gaining many memorable victories on their travels. “They know they need to go into the first Test firing and do a lot better than they have done in the opening match of a series in recent years”.

“He believes he can see Warren Gatland’s game plan from a mile off and, as for his own team, he says that you may have been impressed by them previous year but there is more to come”.

A few close losses may be easy for Gatland to play down, but if injuries and unfamiliar player combinations take their toll on the second team, any heavy defeats could affect the morale of the whole squad.

“I don’t care [that he isn’t the Hurricanes’ first-choice kicker]”.

A farewell event at the Roundhouse music venue in London gave Warren Gatland’s side a chance to enjoy a relaxed evening out before the intensity of their battles with the All Blacks take centre stage. Any back who dropped the ball was made to run a 60-yard sprint with the tour manager, Dr Douglas Smith, on their back.

It would be unwise to bet against the All Blacks on their home turf. To do it twice, as the British and Irish Lions must to win the upcoming test series, is rugby’s Mission Almost Impossible.

“If the Lions come through the first five games, they will be really Test match-ready and fit”.

However, All Blacks number eight Alex Wyllie, who was himself on the end of a haymaker from Lions prop Ray McLoughlin, dismissed it all as “just a bit of biff”.

But while it might seem this is a trap set by New Zealand, using the tour games to soften up the tourists ahead of the tests, it is actually what the Lions wanted, the feeling being that the provincial games 12 years ago, apart from the Maori All Black match in Hamilton which was lost, did not provide the level of opposition required to prepare the side for the tests against an All Black team at its peak.