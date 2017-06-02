Ice Cube says LeBron James is ‘right on point’ about racism

From Whitlock’s point-of-view, James shouldn’t complain about racism in America because he’s rich and therefore does not truly understand the struggle.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough”. James was almost universally applauded for his press conference, but it is fair to question his comments about having a “tough life” in America. Police are now investigating. Whitlock says that James doesn’t experience the kind of racism that’s worthy of outcry in his opinion.

Whitlock took issue with this statement, particularly with what he believed was James analogizing the graffiti to murder-that didn’t happen; James was talking about the value in showing the world the ongoing reality of black life in America-on Cowherd’s show Thursday. “It ain’t tough being Oprah Winfrey”. “It’s not LeBron James’ issue”, he said.

And folks from his own network are giving Jason Whitlock the necessary business. But FS1 personality Jason Whitlock disagrees.

Whitlock said the racist vandalism was simply “a disrespectful inconvenience” for James, who he said had “fallen into the far-left trap of there’s value in embracing your victimhood”.

Several professional athletes, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith and Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, weren’t happy with Whitlock’s response to James’ home being vandalized.

Currently, the best thing about Whitlock is his Twitter bio. You can view more of the responses here.