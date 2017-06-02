IDC smartphone shipment numbers: Samsung takes top spot again

“Apprehensions on lower tax credit and lack of complete clarity regarding the processes are the major concerns of retailers and city/state level distributors, which may lead to a limited inventory stocking, especially in the June 2017”, Navkendar Singh, senior research manager at IDC India, said in a statement.

According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to rebound slightly in 2017 with expected growth of 3.0% over the previous year. However, in November, it had predicted that demonetization would bring down tablet sales.

According to industry tracker IDC, the global shipment of smartphones with 4-inch displays or smaller is anticipated to stay at 18.8 million units this year, marking a sharp drop from 86.1 million posted in 2015.

Tablets with 4G based connectivity accounted for around 39.2 percent in Q1 2017, up from 15.3 percent from Q1 2016.

“Wide-screen smartphones, which were started by Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy Note series, have emerged to become a new trend”, an industry insider said. The 8-8.9 inch segment contributed 12.3% of shipments during the quarter, up from 8.9% in Q1 2016. Shipments of 10-inch plus tablets were up by 43 percent year-on-year, to account for 11.6 percent of market share. It’s the poor consumer demand, which pulled down the overall Indian tablet market during the period. Acer led the segment, followed by Apple’s iPad Pro.

Tablets sold through online channels accounted for 35 percent of the total tablet shipments in Q1 2017. These went on sale in May 2017, so will help bolster Samsung’s second quarter shipments. For the next five years, IDC estimates that Android OS will have a market share of 85.1 percent and iOS will be second best with a market share of 14.5 percent.

A total of 7,01,000 tablets were shipped to India in the January-March quarter, accounting for a marginal drop of 2.2 percent from 7,16,000 units in the previous quarter. Lenovo stood third with 20 per cent market share as shipments remained stable over previous quarter, the findings showed.

-iBall, the domestic vendor, maintained the fourth spot with a 17.2% market share during the quarter.

Additionally, it is likely that the momentum will carry through into 2018 as well, with an expected growth of 4.5% in global shipment numbers compared with the total shipments we’ll see through to the end of 2017.

Along with Samsung’s successful Galaxy S7 range, Samsung’s first quarter shipments were strengthened by its J-range and A-range, which offer consumers good price to specification ratios at more affordable price points.