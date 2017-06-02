Imperious Nadal chasing French Open decima

Back on the court where he completed his career Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic showed no sign of the crisis of confidence that has affected his game since winning the French Open previous year.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made a winning French Open start under new coach Andre Agassi, cruising past Spain’s Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the first round.

First up on Court Philippe Chatrier is seventh-seeded Johanna Konta against Su-Wei Hsieh.

The Serbian recovered from a set down to defeat Andy Murray and complete the Grand Slam of major titles in Paris past year.

The second-seeded Djokovic, who is being coached by Andre Agassi at the tournament, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

John Isner hit 31 aces and, more surprisingly, converted all three of his break points in a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Jordan Thompson of Australia to reach the second round at the French Open. “Everything he says is very useful and it definitely makes sense, so I’m trying to implement certain things on the court”. “He’s an uncomfortable opponent that already had some good victories this year”, said Nadal. Striving for an eighth Italian Open title, he suffered his only clay setback in 18 matches to that point, against the rising Dominic Thiem. And after that I make the break straight away and then finished a close set, and it was a little bit less hard. Taking the match easily, the world No. 4 now faces Robin Haase in the next round.

“For me, it’s important to serve a little bit better than what I did today”, he told a post-match media conference.

Muguruza was far too lively for Schiavone as she dismantled the 2010 Roland Garros champion – winning 6-2, 6-4.

“It was a tough first match“, commented Muguruza after her maiden victory in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Muguruza defeated Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam a year ago, but the 23-year-old needs to return to the final to stay in the world’s top 10. She looked slightly better when back on court but still appeared to be moving slowly. He described this very well, saying he did not like tennis, that he often had the feeling if was being forced to play tennis. “I saw that there were similarities in the ways we think”. The fourth seed is to meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round 3.

Another early round victor is defending champion Novak Djokovic. It’s the first time since 2011 that as few as two Americans got to the second round in Paris.

Raonic took just 92 minutes to beat Belgian Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2 – taking the final game to love.

The 35-year-old Ferrer prevailed 5-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11 and improved to 22-11 in five-set matches (6-1 at French Open).