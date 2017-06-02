Implement Paris pact fully: Juncker urges EU, China

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, Trump said. Calculations suggest withdrawal could release up to 3 billion additional tons of carbon dioxide a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather. Another tally puts the GDP hit at more than $8 trillion through 2100 – but that’s the damage estimated if the US exits the deal.

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Democrat Bill Peduto, shot back on Twitter that his city, long the heart of the United States steel industry, actually embraced the Paris accord.

Climate change “is real and backed by science and is happening now”, Neil Katz, the Weather Channel’s senior vice president and editor in chief, told The Washington Post.

Obama’s effort to engage China’s Xi on climate issues helped spur the change.

How to assess the impact? “And we need to think what to do further”, he said.

While the industry is split on their stance toward the Paris agreement, some coal executives like Bob Murray, chief executive officer of Murray Energy, have supported Trump’s talking points on the US economic implications of the Paris agreement.

However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”. “Just the opposite – we are forging ahead”.

Koichi Yamamoto, Japan’s environment minister said he was “deeply disappointed by president Trump’s decision to turn his back on the hard-won wisdom of humanity“. And EPA cut climate information from its website.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

She said the agreement, which Trump rejected because he said it would impose “unfair” costs on USA industry, would ultimately result in more prosperity and greater opportunities for the world.

“The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics”.

Will the world look different? Blunting the trend requires a global effort, and without America, it will not succeed.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside Li, Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based global system”. It now has a commercial imperative to move more aggressively given that a growing percentage of new global electricity generation capacity is based on renewable sources. China still accounts for about half of global coal consumption.

That figure was agreed before the U.S. withdrawal announcement.

If the funding succeeds in lowering emissions and preventing a major temperature increase, the United States reaps the economic benefits as well.

Trump’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, warned against leaving the Paris deal.

Among these are the appointment of Scott Pruitt, a notorious climate denier with strong ties to the fossil fuel industry, as head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); the active attempt to dismantle the Obama-era Clean Power Plan; proposed budget cuts of nearly a third to the EPA, resulting in a number of climate programs heading for the scrap heap; opening up of federal lands and waters for drilling; and the approval of the controversial Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines. In fact, in Wyoming, the largest coal-producing state, wind power is coming to the rescue of some coal communities.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner if the USA retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. The recent open letter by leading CEOs is a case in point. Many conservative Republicans share the president’s climate skepticism.

The investment will create over 13 million jobs in the sector, the National Energy Administration said on January 5 in a document that lays out its plan to develop the nation’s energy sector during the five-year 2016 to 2020 period. This means that the USA will leave the Paris Agreement in 2020. He will leave the business advisory group. “This is an insane move by this president”, California Gov.

Nives Dolsak is a professor of environmental policy and, Aseem Prakash is the Walker Family Professor and founding director at the Center for Environmental Politics at the University of Washington.