‘Incident’ involving man with ‘weapon’ at Orlando airport

Pettigrew is being held for a mental evaluation and faces aggravated assault charges.

The man was taken into custody almost after three-hours standoff with the police, said authorities, news agency AP reported.

A crisis negotiator was called in to speak with the man around 9:30 p.m. Police said it was not an “active shooter” situation.

A crisis negotiator spent almost 3 hours talking to the man, identified as 26 year old Michael Wayne Pettigrew, before he surrendered to police without incident.

Mike Walsh and his girlfriend Celeste Peloquin said they arrived about 8:30 p.m. on a Southwest flight from DE into Terminal A.

Police officers are communicating with the man at a rental vehicle location inside Level 1, Airside A, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Although the gun was fake, it seemed very real to Turner.

Orlando International Airport first released information of the incident at 8:21 p.m. when it tweeted, “Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental auto area”.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact on the airport’s operations, officials said.

Police fought to tamp down rumors on social media. All the roads to the airport were eventually shut down, the Florida Highway patrol tweeted.

Fennell didn’t immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police have called it an attempted “suicide by cop”.

