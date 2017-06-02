India,Pakistan Cricket match on Sunday

He said Australia’s pace attack of Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood could prove the difference, particularly in English conditions. “They’re all fit and bowling well and ready to go”.

Writing on Twitter, the former England fast bowler, Darren Gough, reckoned it could take between four and six weeks for a full recovery, especially if he has damaged his intercostal muscles. Nothing going in Australia’s way right now. In the last two years, Birmingham has had average first innings total of 331 as against 208 in the last Champions Trophy. “(Marcus) Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions.

During the 2015 World Cup final, Australia beat New Zealand in a battle of tournament co-hosts.

Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants.

With England’s win over Bangladesh in the opening match, the battle for supremacy in Champions Trophy has begun.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups – Group A and Group B. Both England and Bangladesh are part of group A along with Australia and New Zealand while Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in group B.

But Mortaza said Bangladesh had it in them to spring a surprise.

Morgan said: “Chris is probably the biggest concern, he’ll go for a scan tonight on his side”.

“It’s a really good start and something to build on and hopefully we can do that”.

Root told Sky Sports 2 he never had any doubts England would chase their target, adding: “We’re a side that’s getting better at it”.

Spectators have always been advised to get to sporting events early and they could miss the key part of Thursday’s Champions Trophy opener between England and Bangladesh at the Oval if they aren’t in on time. They did so admirably in the West Indies, so there is no reason why they can’t do it again.

He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side but was included as cover under the title of “assistant manager” and featured in the record books for running out Umar Gul when on the field as 12th man in a pool game against Pakistan.