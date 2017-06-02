Indian man, son die after drowning in swimming pool

A Telugu techie working for Infosys in the USA drowned along with his three-year-old son in a swimming pool at his apartment in Detroit on Tuesday.

In yet another tragic incident, a 31-year-old Indian techie, Nagaraju Surepalli and his three-year-old son, Ananth Sai, drowned on Wednesday in a community swimming pool in Novi in MI state of the United States.

Nagaraju Surepalli was from Guntur and was working and living with his wife and young son.

The American media reported that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning, after a couple walking by the pool peeped into the water and found two bodies.

Novi Police dispatches say that the Para medics and police tried to revive the duo first and then rushed them to Providence Park Hospital in Novi, where they were declared brought dead. “The pool does not staff a lifeguard and they were the only occupants in the pool at that time”, a police statement said. He worked and lived in MI with his wife and young son. The Surepalli family has been dwelling in U.S. from past three years and were in States on a work (H1 B) visa. After seeing a drowned tricycle and a few other toys at the pool’s bed, they figured that the child and father had been playing when the incident occurred. “The youngster might have accidentally fallen into the pool while riding his tricycle on the pool deck”.

The family’s friend and Infosys employees in MI are trying to help out by crowd-funding so that the bodies can be sent home.

Surepalli jumped into the pool to try and save his son but drowned, the report added. “Everyone who knows Naga would agree that he is one of the most jovial, honest, friendly person you would ever meet and always smiling”, his friends posted on the fundraiser page aiming to collect $1, 50,000 said. “This includes the very expensive process of carrying their mortal remains back to India”, organisers wrote.