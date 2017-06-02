Indians’ Kluber to start against A’s on Thursday

The Cleveland Indians will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s performance and take the series from Oakland on Thursday.

“I wanted the 20th strikeout of the night, but it was fun”, Indians catcher Roberto Perez said with a laugh. “His breaking ball was so good and he was crisp right from the get-go”.

Oakland starter Sonny Gray (2-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Oakland A’s and the Cleveland Indians square off on Thursday afternoon to close out their four game set at Progressive Field.

Kluber only made one start in May, allowing five runs in three innings on May 2 in what was a short outing due to an injury.

Oakland’s three errors – the A’s fifth three-error game the season – brought its season total to 56, which is 14 more than any other team in the majors. “It starts to get contagious”.

The numbers only get crazier if you consider Kluber’s cutter the same as a slider, as the two pitches are often grouped together.

“That was one of the biggest issues that I had early on in the season”, Kluber said of keeping his competition in check on off-speed pitches. “So to have my full arsenal available today, it makes it easier to pitch”.

“I think first and foremost to be able to go out there and pitch well, and give the team a chance to win”.

With Cleveland leading 1-0, the Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. In two of his four starts, Clevinger has thrown five or more scoreless innings. As first baseman Yonder Alonso disagreed with the call and walked a few steps toward the A’s’ dugout, Carlos Santana rounded third and headed for home.

With men on first and second and none out, Francisco Lindor tried to bunt the runners up a base.

Bradley Zimmer’s grounder to second result in an out at the plate, but on Josh Phegley’s throw to first, Zimmer was safe.

“These guys play great baseball behind me”, insisted Cotton, who was charged with one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.

That was just about the time the sprinklers came on.

“You know, those things seem to be a little more amusing when you’re winning than when you’re losing”, Francona said.

The Akron RubberDucks stuck with the Curve through six innings, but Altoona scored three runs late to pull away to a 9-5 win Thursday.

Encarnacion is showing signs of turning it around after a slow start since signing with the Indians in January. Yu-Cheng Chang hit a two-run double and Tyler Krieger had an RBI single.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a May 24 no-decision against the Reds.

Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lower back May 3.

Error! There was an error processing your request. He could be activated sometime next week.

Get prep sports breaking news alerts from the Gwinnett Daily Post staff delivered to your email.