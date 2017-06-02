IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, retired driver Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell

Dixon posted a four-lap average speed of over 232 miles per hour to take the pole for the May 28 race. Dixon’s first lap of 232.595 also was the fastest since Luyendyk’s record lap of 237.498 in 1996.

Carpenter, a two-time Indy pole victor, will start from the inside of the front row after going 231.664.

Although Power is the highest Penske on the grid for the Indianapolis 500, he was the only Penske racer to make it into the “Fast 9 Shootout” and will start way ahead of team-mates Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden and reigning champion Simon Pagenaud. Carpenter put together a four-lap average of 231.644 after having the top speed in day one of qualifications, while Rossi pulled an average of 231.487.

For the first time in six races, a Team Penske auto does not have the pole. The 2009 World Champion is now “on sabbatical” from F1, having taken his leave at the end of 2016.

It was still a good recovery considering that his Andretti-McLaren team was forced to change engines between the warm-up practice session and qualifying.

And when the fans saw the times posted on each lap, the roar increased. He’ll start fourth, the inside of Row 2. “I went one gear down and started again picking up the speed”, Alonso told morotsport.com.

“[It was] unbelievable – my crew, but not only them, the whole team, as soon as we made a decision to change the engine, I saw about 20 people around the auto changing parts”. But I didn’t think that was gonna happen here.

But even with one of IndyCar’s best career drivers leading the way, there are no sure things at Indy. Here’s how Dixon’s current teammate Tony Kanaan described what happened Sunday night.

Marco Andretti, the son of team owner Michael Andretti, will start eighth  the middle of Row 3.

French driver Sebastien Bourdais found that out during Saturday’s qualifying session, suffering multiple fractures to his pelvis and his right hip after his vehicle plowed into the wall at Turn 2. Davison, of Australia, replaces French driver Sebastien Bourdais, who had successful surgery to fix his pelvis Saturday night.

