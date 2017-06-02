Inside the NDP-Green governing agreement

Incumbent Premier Christy Clark announced Tuesday that she will not be stepping down just yet, but will be recalling the legislature to try and garner more support to continue as leader of the Liberal Party.

In an election that was too close to call on May 9, the B.C. Liberals emerged with 43 seats, the NDP with 41 and the Greens with three after absentee ballots were counted and a recount was completed in Courtenay-Comox.

Newly re-elected Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick says he supports Premier Christy Clark’s decision to go down swinging.

John Horgan and Andrew Weaver arrived at Government House Monday, ready to deliver the power-sharing agreement signed by all 44 Green Party and NDP MLAs.

Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver announced Monday the two parties had reached an agreement that could allow the New Democrats to form a minority government for a four-year term.

NDP and Green MLAs met at the B.C. legislature Tuesday to sign the agreement, to be forwarded with a letter to Lt. Governor Judith Guichon this week asking for consideration of their status to govern.

She would likely be replaced by Horgan and the NDP, and a minority government that would be propped up by the Greens.

“She should get with the program”, Weaver fumed, while accusing Notley of “classic fear-mongering” when she said failure to build the pipeline would hurt the B.C. economy.

That means British Columbians will have to wait even longer to find out what’s going to happen with their government as the third week since the election passes.

She said local NDP members had been waiting to see the results of negotiations, as Weaver spoke to both Liberals and the NDP about the possibility of forming coalitions.

“And for us, up in the north, who depend on trucking, on vehicles to get around, for our industry, it’s obviously going to be hurtful”, Rustad said.

Last week, Clovechok said he looked on a minority government as an opportunity to work together across party lines.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his government’s decision to approve the project.

“Our job would be to remind that alliance that there’s a whole lot of province outside of the 604 (area code), there’s this whole other side of the equation that’s the 250, that mostly voted in the other side of the aisle”, Litwin said.

“Regular Albertans, for once, have a government that’s in their corner, working to make life better”.

The project would triple the capacity of a 1,150-kilometre pipeline than runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

The move not only positions the NDP-Green tag team to bring down Clark’s Liberal government, but it threatens the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project Alberta is counting on to move oil to the West Coast. The Green-NDP deal pledges to “immediately refer the Site C dam construction project to the B.C. Utilities Commission”, but Horgan confirmed there will be no halt to construction while a review proceeds.