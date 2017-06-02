Institutional Investors Are Dumping Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 28. As per Wednesday, November 18, the company rating was initiated by Stephens.

05/08/2017 – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had its “equal-weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 2.31% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The California-based Raub Brock Capital Management Lp has invested 4.46% in the stock. The Credit Agricole S A holds 1.52 million shares with $108.52 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s RSI is presently sitting at 77.59. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are now covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year. Therefore 53% are positive. $117,180 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, August 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, November 2 report. SunTrust raised its rating on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation to Buy on 13/04/2017 in a reversal from its prior Hold rating. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 30 by Citigroup.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 25 selling transactions for $10.99 million activity. Another trade for 1,524 shares valued at $99,060 was sold by CHATTERJEE DEBASHIS. The stock stands 0.99% above the average-price of 50 days and 0.42% compared with the SMA 20. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, September 14. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 262,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% with the market. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 6. The insider CHINTAMANENI RAMAKRISHNA PRASAD sold 49,477 shares worth $3.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2016Q3. It is negative, as 82 investors sold CTSH shares while 305 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. The active investment managers in our partner’s database now possess: 513.54 million shares, up from 498.98 million shares in 2016Q3. 3,891 were reported by Bremer Trust Association. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 135,113 shares with $7.57 million value, up from 38,690 last quarter. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc holds 126,577 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 56,208 shares. $2.30M worth of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Carey Matt. Campbell Ann Marie sold $1.02M worth of stock. Meridian Co holds 51,025 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,370 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 100 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 135,303 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 254,480 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 40 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock is now trading -0.64% away from the 52-week high and separated 76.25% from the 52-week low. About shares traded. CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) has risen 57.47% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Firm provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The insider Alton Gregg H sold 5,000 shares worth $337,392. BINGHAM JAMES H sold $174,171 worth of stock. The stock showed weekly upbeat performance of 1.13%, which was maintained for the month at -7.07%. It dived, as 18 investors sold CenterState Banks Inc shares while 54 reduced holdings. Mariner Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD). Valley Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 232 shares. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.25% or 5.64 million shares. Natl Insur Co Tx reported 74,242 shares stake. Thornburg Management Inc holds 919,873 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 40,338 shares.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.