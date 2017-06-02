Institutional Investors Lead Shift in BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) Sentiment

Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

About 1.16 million shares traded. It closed at $44.86 lastly. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 68.85% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 115,845 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 11.91%. During the past three months the stock slid -12.64%, bringing six months performance to -3.92%. Bb&T Corp now has $34.07 billion valuation. The most optimistic analyst sees the stock reaching $52.25 while the most conventional has $41 target price. BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT)’s price sits -2.37% off from its 50-day moving average of $43.06 and -1.85% away from the stock’s 200-day moving average which is $45.44. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500.

Among 24 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold.

Ratings analysis reveals 0 of BB&T Corp’s analysts are positive. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, January 9. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co.in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by Wood. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $41 target in Friday, January 22 report. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Blume accumulated 51,175 shares. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 32,314 shares and now owns 708,937 shares.

Having a peek at growth estimates of the company, BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) has current quarter growth estimates of 16.7% however it has 6.8% estimations over growth for the next quarter. The insider Standridge Brantley J sold 25,626 shares worth $1.19 million. Henson Christopher L sold 73,776 shares worth $3.55M. Also, Director Charles A. Patton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th.

By historical standards, BB&T Corporation remains a cheap stock. Yates William Rufus had sold 39,079 shares worth $1.77 million. The total volume of shares traded was 0 which puts the relative volume at 1.17 for the day. 109 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. The hedge funds in our partner’s database now own: 518.52 million shares, up from 504.45 million shares in 2016Q3. Edgemoor Investment Advisors reported 12,220 shares. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors wait BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report on July, 20. its quarterly earnings Wall Street analysts expect $0.77 earnings per share, up $0.06 or 8.45 % from last year’s $0.71 same quarter earnings. Davenport & Communication Ltd Co holds 178,506 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 347,419 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advisors Inc has 4.08% invested in the company for 97,638 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 559,666 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 112,018 were accumulated by Amg National Tru Retail Bank. Envestnet Asset Management has 232,885 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 40,195 shares or 1.26% of their USA portfolio.

More news for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “BB&T Corporation President and COO to speak at Deutsche Bank Global Financial …” on May 23, 2017. Regal Inv Limited Liability Company reported 40,171 shares stake. 252,482 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 11.93% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. It also reduced Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) stake by 150,364 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Shares have risen 9.12% over the trailing 6 months.