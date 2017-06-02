Intelsat expects OneWeb merger deal to fail

“There were many stakeholders’ interests that needed to be satisfied in this complex transaction”.

Spengler added that, despite the collapse of the deal, Intelsat, OneWeb and SoftBank will collaborate to “jointly develop integrated solutions utilizing both of our fleets”, and that Intelsat would “act as a sub-distributor to SoftBank for the attractive application segments of mobility, energy, government, and connected auto”. As part of the deal, SoftBank agreed to invest $1.7 billion in the combined company for a 40% stake.

“Under this agreement, we plan to jointly develop integrated solutions utilising both of our fleets and to act as a sub-distributor to SoftBank for the attractive application segments of mobility, energy, government, and connected auto”.

The proposed deal would have brought together Intelsat’s fleet of large satellites operating from high altitudes with OneWeb’s network of perhaps more than 2,500 smaller, lower-flying spacecraft to provide connectivity from space. In a statement, Intelsat said it was disappointed the deal would not go ahead, but it would continue its existing commercial cooperation with OneWeb and Softbank. SoftBank has already been in contact with other satellite companies that could be merger partners for OneWeb, sources have previously said. Intelsat’s bondholders declined to back the transaction. “SoftBank will continue to work with the OneWeb management team to seek alternative paths to accelerate its strategy”. Several private-equity firms acquired the company in 2004 for $3.1 billion. The final offer asked Intelsat debt investors to take a total haircut on their holdings of $2.85 billion.

Indeed, OneWeb recently said that, in less than one year, it anticipates its first satellites will be in orbit and operational.

Those plans will test whether such novel production strategies and launches of multiple satellites on a single rocket can deploy a reliable system of low-priced internet access around the globe.

Son is already reported to have reached out to other satellite companies that could hook up with OneWeb, with Reuters reporting that speculation about alternative plans had boosted the share prices of Inmarsat, Eutelsat and SES. (“SoftBank“) and OneWeb, pursuant to which SoftBank would make a cash investment in exchange for common and preferred shares of the combined company contemporaneous with the closing under the Combination Agreement. It isn’t clear if that process will result in a specific offer in the near future. When used in this release, the words “may”, “will”, “might”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “intend”, “potential”, “outlook”, and “continue”, and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are meant to identify forward-looking statements and information. Traditional satellite makers also have endorsed that concept.