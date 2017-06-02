Investors bet Trump climate withdrawal to boost US drilling

Brent crude futures for July fell $1.53, or 3.0 percent, to settle at $50.31 a barrel on their last day as the front-month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 84 cents to $47.54 per barrel.

The U.S. withdrawal from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change drew condemnation from Washington’s allies – and sparked fears that U.S. oil production could expand even more rapidly.

At the same time, output from Libya, exempt from Opec’s deal to cut supply, rose to the highest since October 2014 as production from its biggest field increased.

USA crude production last week was up by almost 500 Mbbl/d from year-earlier levels, straining OPEC’s efforts to reduce global oversupply.

A week ago, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC members met in Vienna to roll over an output cut deal to reduce 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of next March.

“OPEC’s decision to prolong the cuts can only provide a strong price floor, but it is essentially useless in boosting prices because US shale producers are still able to make profit and expand their operation at around $40”, noted Gao.

USA drillers have so far added rigs for 19 straight weeks and the market was waiting for this week’s data from service company Baker Hughes after 1 p.m.to see if they have extended the year-long recovery. Encana is Canada’s second largest oil and natural gas producer.

Brent notched its fifth straight monthly decline in a row despite OPEC-led output cuts and forecasts that US crude inventories would fall for an eighth straight week since hitting a record at the end of March.

Crude stockpiles were down by 6.4 million barrels in the week to May 26, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

OPEC last week discussed reducing output by a further 1% to 1.5%, and could revisit the proposal should inventories remain high, sources told Reuters. “But crude production is slowly but surely going to neutralize the (OPEC-led) production cut”, said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

It’s no wonder, then, that worldwide oil prices have remained subdued and even announcements like the 6.4-million-barrel draw in US oil inventories that the EIA announced yesterday have failed to have any impact.

At the same time, the average cost necessary to break even on producing oil in the USA has stopped falling and has stabilized around $50 to $55 a barrel, Michele Della Vigna, co-head of European equities at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC last week.

Opec should learn from the US Federal Reserve and do more to explain its long-term oil-output policies instead of just focusing on short-term goals, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.