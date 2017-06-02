Iran says U.S. weapons sale to Saudi Arabia will jeopardise regional security

U.S. President Donald Trump made a personal appeal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, calling on both sides to put aside the “pain and disagreements of the past”, as he closed a four-day swing through the Middle East Tuesday. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all”.

The snap from his visit to Riyadh, Trump’s first overseas trip, became the subject of much speculation.

.

Trump’s caution showed. He did not weigh in on Israeli settlements, the status of Jerusalem or even whether the USA would continue to insist on a two-state solution giving the Palestinians sovereign territory.

“So many young, attractive innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life”, Trump said, echoing the theme he presented during his meetings with Arab leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In office, he ordered temporary bans on people from several Muslim-majority countries, which have been blocked by courts that ruled they were discriminatory. Still, White House officials had downplayed the prospects for a breakthrough on this trip, saying it was important to manage their ambitions as they wade into terrain that has tripped up more experienced diplomats.

In some ways, Trump delivered a conventional speech for an American politician.

Trump offered few indications of whether he planned to shift USA policy to better fight terrorism. Drive. Them. Out. Drive them out of your places of worship. “Drive them out of your communities”.

Mr Trump’s speech was touted as a major event – along the lines of a landmark address to the Islamic world by Mr Obama in Cairo in 2009.

Obama called for understanding and acknowledged some of America’s missteps in the region. “But the nations of the Middle East can not wait for American power to crush this enemy for them”. His comments were echoed by Saudi King Salman, who declared, “The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism”.

The king has lavished praise and all the trappings of a royal welcome on the new American president, welcoming in particular Trump’s pledge to be tougher on Iran than Obama was.

Mr Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman are lit from below by the glowing orb, in a scene that’s been compared to the summoning of an ancient evil, or a shady ceremony straight out of the fevered imagination of an Alex Jones-style conspiracy theorist. A White House official blamed Trump’s fatigue for the switch. But Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean.

A Sunday meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi underscored the kinship, with Trump saluting his counterpart on the April release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, who had been detained in the country for almost three years. Trump praised el-Sissi for the April release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, detained in the country for almost three years.

Trump promised to schedule a trip to Egypt soon, and he singled out the Egyptian’s choice of footwear, a pair of shiny black shoes. “Boy, those shoes” after their brief remarks to the press.

The trio of world leaders were actually taking part in the opening ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He sent his daughter, Ivanka, instead.