Iran says US weapons sale to Saudi to jeopardize regional security

Over the weekend, the president signed a $109.7 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia. “It is a choice between two futures – and it is a choice America can not make for you”.

“Trump needs to discuss with them the ways to prevent terrorists and their supporters from continuing to fuel the fire in the region and repeating the attacks like September 11″, Zarif wrote.

Tillerson’s remarks came the day after Trump delivered a speech widely seen as an olive branch to the Muslim world.

Trump, who made the appeal at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia, enjoined young Muslims to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred. Drive them out of your communities.

He urged them to drive extremists “out of your places of worship”.

Despite his toned down rhetoric, Trump warned the leaders gathered in Riyadh on Sunday that inaction on their part would bring “suffering, death, despair” and listed a series of actions Muslim countries must take to win the battle against terrorists.

On Tuesday, the U.S. leader will meet Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas. He said Iran is at the centre of the conflict and it is their responsibility, and that of the whole world, to “fight the forces of evil and extremism wherever they are”.

United States officials said the information originated from Israel.

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council posed for a photo with Trump before they walked into their meeting.

Trump’s signature phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” was not included in the speech, according to excerpts released in advance by the White House.

Trump said Arab and Muslim countries had suffered the deadliest toll of radicalism.

“More than 95% of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim”, he said.

“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscious must work together to isolate it, deny it funding for terrorism”, said Mr. Trump.

Trump has been welcomed warmly in Saudi Arabia, where he and first lady Melania Trump were given an extravagant reception by King Salman and other members of the Saudi royal family. Trump’s choice of Saudi Arabia, Iran’s bitter regional rival, for his first official foreign visit reflects the deep antagonism of his administration towards Iran.