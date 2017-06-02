Iron Galaxy Announces Extinction

Fortunately, the developers seem pretty confident.

Ahead of E3, developer Iron Glaxy has revealed a teaser trailer for a new IP titled Extinction (how was that game title not taken already?).

“Derek Neal, executive producer at Maximum Games, added, “.each player’s experience will be varied, as the landscapes and battle situations are never identical”.

Extinction launches in the first quarter of 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, the threat has returned.

Maximum Games and Iron Galaxy Studios have announced Extinction, a thrilling action game coming 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The plot undoubtedly recalls of Attack the Titans: humans have been at war with each other for hundreds of years without regard to the sleeping threat that, upon awakening, makes the existence of humanity unsafe. For generations, humans have fought one another for land and riches while our true enemies have lurked in the distance: throngs of ravenous monsters standing 150 feet tall that aim to destroy our kind.

A press release about the upcoming game reveals that the player will control a character named Avil, who is one of the world’s last Sentinel and trained in the “ways of the ancient order”.

Extinction will see you fighting massive ogres (up to 150ft in size!) in sprawling cities and large areas of countryside. Combat is skill-based, where players can look forward to disarming foes, or just flat out dismembering them limb by limb.

“Extinction is absolutely relentless”.

Side missions will be available as well alongside the “deep” and “abundant” story campaign, which will allow players to earn upgrades to their growing skillset.

Skill-Based Combat. Travel horizontally and vertically, perform wall runs, and use your whip as a vault to perform devastating air assaults.

Players can increase their abilities through a skill tree but also by mastering the mechanics of Extinction’s combat system, moving through the game’s fully destructible environments.