Is Centurylink Inc (CTL) a Buy? The Stock Rises Again

Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2016Q3.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTL shares. Share performance for the month is now at -1.69%. KLR Group downgraded the shares of PDCE in report on Monday, December 5 to “Accumulate” rating. Tompkins stated it has 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 18,532 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.05% in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL). Analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 265,227 shares.

Centurylink Inc (CTL) traded up 6.125% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.905. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.03% or 356,910 shares. Burns J W & Communication Incorporated New York holds 13,987 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 12,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) for 11.29 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL). Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Citigroup maintained Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) rating on Friday, August 7. FMR LLC now owns 3,724,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after buying an additional 1,295,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Tuesday, May 3 to “Market Perform” rating.

The company is the process of acquiring Level 3 Communications, a carrier that serves mainly large businesses, for $34 billion. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/01/lgl-partners-llc-increases-position-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Ubs Oconnor holds 176,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 719,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,298 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

CenturyLink also announced that Harvey P. Perry, vice chairman of the board of CenturyLink, was appointed chairman of the board, effective immediately.

The deal isn’t expected to be completed until September, but on Thursday Centurylink said Level 3’s current CEO, Jeff Storey, would join the merged company as chief operating officer and then replace Centurylink’s CEO, Glen Post, on January 1, 2019.

According to the the latest analyst ratings which have been released, 3 brokers have issued a rating of “buy”, 3 brokers “outperform”, 8 brokers “hold”, 3 brokers “underperform” and 0 brokers “sell”. Therefore 22% are positive.

05/04/2017 – CenturyLink, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 13.

Session activity on CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL) stock is placing it on today’s most active list.

News headlines about Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. They now have a Dollars 23 price target on the stock. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 13 by Suntrust Robinson. Evercore initiated the shares of CTL in report on Wednesday, June 22 with “Hold” rating.