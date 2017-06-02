Is This Just A Random Move? – Superior Energy Services, (SPN), Halliburton Company

Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, SPN earned gross profit of 1.82 Billion, in 2015 908.75 Million gross profit, while in 2016 Superior Energy Services, Inc. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Superior Energy Services worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. It increased, as 42 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” employing approximately 6400 full time employees. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/06/01/nomura-reiterates-13-00-price-target-for-superior-energy-services-inc-spn-updated-updated-updated.html. (NYSE:SPN) traded down 0.87% on Thursday, reaching $10.28.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 6.05 Million. The share price has moved forward from its 20 days moving average 1.40% and positively from its 50 days moving average 5.83%.

When investors engage in short selling or “shorting a stock”, they actually borrow shares from an existing owner, sell the borrowed shares at market price, and take the cash. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 239 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of USA and global trademark & copyright legislation. A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nomura set a $13.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Among 7 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Superior Energy Services news, insider David D. Dunlap bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th.