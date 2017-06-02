Isco, Bale may appear in Champions League final, says Zidane

He had been a reserve to Danilo but won the crowd and the coach’s confidence with solid performances.

Meanwhile, this will be the first Champions League final to be played under a roof after the Football Association of Wales announced it will be closed for safety and security reasons.

The game, which takes place in Cardiff on Saturday, is expected to attract 170,000 supporters on the day of the game and 200,000 across the week, but police say no changes have been made to their plans with searches of drains and underground access points already being carried out in preparation.

However, Ronaldo is now faced with the meanest defence in the Champions League led by one of the world’s best in Bonucci.

Ramos scored a 93rd-minute equalizer in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid to extend the game into extra time.

After a slow start to the season, Pjanic has ensured Paul Pogba hasn’t been missed in Turin despite Juventus receiving a world record fee of £89 million from Manchester United for the Frenchman last summer.

Overall, a mouthwatering contest awaits football fans as two in-form teams who have been consistent throughout the season lock horns for the most wanted crown in European club football. Isco thrived in that position, becoming one of the team’s best players late in the season.

Coming to Juve, the Serie A title winners have been unbeaten in Europe this season and are going to their second final in three years having conceded only three goals.

Casemiro: With his usual high intensity and flawless timing on challenges, the Brazilian carried the load for Madrid in midfield, allowing the playmakers to focus on attacking and adding an extra layer of protection to the defense.

“They can play together as well”, Zidane said.

Recently crowned BBC Women’s Footballer of 2017 Ada Hegerberg is among the big names who will be playing in Cardiff.

Toni Kroos: Another important link between defense and attack, Kroos maintained his excellent form for yet another season.

Ronaldo has scored 10 of them, and two more in the final would see him move above Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to top this season’s Champions League scoring chart.

Luka Modric is a key part of how Zinedine Zidane’s side play, but Toni Kroos has been vast this season, and the more defensive-minded Casemiro makes sense alongside him in this 4-2-3-1 setup.

“I think the issue for Real is the team performs so much better when Isco plays, rather than Gareth Bale“, Cox told BI. He was the first player to get a call whenever someone got injured and always took advantage of his chances.

Bale was a regular starter for Zidane until a right ankle injury sidelined the Wales forward for almost three months earlier this season. He missed the second leg of the quarterfinal against Bayern Munich and both semifinal matches against Atletico Madrid because of problems stemming from the ankle injury.