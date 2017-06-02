Israel disappointed over Trump embassy decision

CNN was first to report that Trump was expected to sign the waiver.

President Donald Trump postponed moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on Thursday, avoiding a provocative step as he tries to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The move, which the White House said was made in an effort to spur peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials, was expected but breaks with a promise Trump made during the 2016 campaign.

INSKEEP: Well, President Trump said during the campaign he was going to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Shifting the U.S. Embassy would be widely seen as Washington’s recognition of the Israeli position on Jerusalem’s status, which successive U.S. administrations have said must be decided in negotiations between the two sides.

Leaving the president’s pro-Israel rhetoric aside (he has promised to restore the “unshakeable bond” between the two nations), actual USA policy on the Jewish state remains unchanged from the Obama administration.

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Camp) also responded to the signing of the order and said that the transfer of the U.S. embassy, as well as any other embassy to Jerusalem, was a matter of request: “Unfortunately, Netanyahu learned another lesson today, that there are no shortcuts and anyone who wants worldwide recognition must reach a courageous political understanding”, said Herzog.

Every president since the passage of the act has signed the waiver twice a year, maintaining the us embassy in Tel Aviv. Past presidents have also argued that the law is an infringement on the president’s power to make foreign policy. The most recent waiver expired on June 1.

The White House said in a statement that the president still intends to move the embassy.

Although the embassy will remain in Tel Aviv for the time being, the White House statement made clear that moving the embassy is not a matter of if, but when. Abdullah in particular expressed deep concern that moving the embassy would spark unrest among his country’s large Palestinian population.

The decision is a blow to Israeli hard-liners and their American backers who have long urged the United States and others to build their embassies in Jerusalem.

“This is in line with the long-held USA policy and the global consensus and it gives peace a chance”, Hussam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the United States, said in a statement on Thursday. Despite that, most experts are skeptical of Trump s chances for achieving a peace deal that had eluded other U.S. presidents. We’re looking at it with great care, great care, believe me.

Trump’s advisers have been divided about the move, with strategist Stephen K. Bannon reportedly a main advocate for making the move.

In an interview in February with the newspaper Israel Hayom, which is owned by Adelson, Trump appeared to signal that he was rethinking his views on the move. Trump says he still favors the move, but that the delay is meant to help with peace talks. “The embassy is not an easy decision”.

Ahmad Tibi, one of Israel’s most popular Arab lawmakers, told Newsweek by phone that the delay was the “right and reasonable decision” for peace.