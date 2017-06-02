Israeli official disappointed with embassy delay

Stepping back from a campaign promise and incurring Israeli ire, President Donald Trump acted Thursday to keep the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv for now instead of moving it to Jerusalem, a cautious move aimed at bolstering prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.

US officials say the process of moving the embassy would take at least six months and involve major adjustments in security, office and housing space and staffing at both the existing facility in Tel Aviv and the consulate general in Jerusalem.

President Trump made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests.

The White House announced early Thursday that Trump had signed a presidential waiver to keep the USA embassy in Tel Aviv for at least another six months.

Trump avoided any public mention of a potential embassy move during his visit to Israel and the West Bank in May.

The White House insisted, however, that the decision, which is sure to disappoint Israel’s United States supporters, did not mean Trump was abandoning the goal of eventually shifting the embassy to Jerusalem.

Israel’s prime minister says the US decision not to move its embassy to Jerusalem has hurt the prospects for peace with the Palestinians.

A US official said Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge and would eventually fulfill it, though no timetable had been set.

“As much as he wanted the move to occur”, former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “he didn’t want it forced when it could disrupt the overriding strategic goal of completing successful negotiations [with] the Palestinians”.

Although Trump’s move keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future, the White House said the president wasn’t abandoning his repeated pledge to move it. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was merely delaying the move while the administration tries to advance a new peace process.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem – including the Old City and its sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians – to become the capital of their eventual state.

A senior Israeli official is expressing disappointment over Trump’s decision against relocating the embassy to Jerusalem and is accusing the US of caving in to Arab pressure. “When Trump comes here, he goes to Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv”.

Trump was facing a Thursday deadline to renew the waiver or see the State Department lose half its funding for its overseas facilities. But every president since 1995 has signed the suspension order at intervals of six months.

Progressive group J Street, which favors a two-state peace deal with the Palestinians, welcomed the delay to a move that could imperil efforts to find a deal on the status of the city negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians.