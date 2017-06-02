Japan voices regret over U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate accord

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”.

Not only does the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement forgo all common sense in environmental practice and conservation of our planet but it also forgoes the want of 70% of Americans.

This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement, but this didn’t stop some USA governors and mayors from taking a stand.

BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink said he would remain a member of the White House’s CEO forum, while disagreeing with the withdrawal plan.

While some small miners have said the Paris agreement could add to costs and limit options for exploration, other major miners, like BHP, have published sustainability reports that have explored the risk that investors could turn away from coal mines.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs’s chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, in his first tweet ever, blasted Trump’s decision as “a setback” for United States leadership in the world.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO tweeted that he was disappointed with the decision on the Paris agreement and that the company will “keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all”. “Industry must now lead and not the government”.

Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told the media at the UN Headquarters in NY, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from the Agreement.

In accord with his campaign promise to “cancel” the 2015 Paris Agreement, Trump formally announced on June 1 that the United States is “getting out”.

Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

The president is looking to withdraw from the accord and immediately restart talks to set targets that would be more fair.

Kentucky, which is the third largest coal producing state in the country, is estimated to have lost more than 25,000 jobs since 2011. “190 nations are showing strong determination to work with them to protect this and future generations”, Solheim said in a statement. For example, in November 2012, he said on Twitter that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”.