Jason Roy reassured of England place despite poor form

Apart from England and Bangladesh, six more nations including India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England will take part in the ICC Championship Trophy 2017.

Eoin Morgan’s Twenty20 side looked set to be crowned World Twenty20 champions in India past year before Carlos Brathwaite’s dramatic blitz in the final over from Ben Stokes gave West Indies a sensational victory in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue are number one in the Test rankings after series victories over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, and would hope to carry that form into the Champions Trophy.

McGrath said India will have upper hand against Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament.

Former Indian captain Azharuddin also agreed with Aamir Sohail and Harbhajan Singh and opined that trade between the two countries goes on as usual despite the tension on border but it is the game which suffers. So, both of them will play their better game against Bangladesh. Although not the same powerful force they once used to be, Pakistan still have some quality bowlers and an experienced batting line-up. “I know these words and expectations are there, just like they are in India they will be there in Pakistan too”, he added.

Pakistan begins its Champions Trophy campaign against India in Birmingham, a venue where they defeated in the past in the same event in 2004. The hosts have all their areas covered and will have the momentum on their side as the home support and conditions favour them.

Roy has been a mainstay alongside Alex Hales at the top of England’s limited-overs batting line-up since the 2015 World Cup but has struggled of late and scored just 33 runs in his last five one-day global knocks.

Apart from Mehedi Hasan (24), Sunzamul Islam (18) and Mushfiqur Rahim (13), none of the Bangladeshi batsmen could stand the hostile fast bowling of the Indian pacers, especially Bhuvaneshwar kumar (3/13 in five overs) and Umesh Yadav (3/13 in five overs). Even so, 305 was Bangladesh's highest score against England, in its first one-day worldwide on English soil in seven years. The way he bowls at the death is impressive. Bumrah can come up with occasional yorkers as well. "We will unleash our best pace attack, maybe 3 or 4 fast bowlers if needed, or a combination of spin and pace". Thankfully there was no lasting damage, but even if there had been, it would have had insultingly little impact on England's plans for the Bangladesh encounter, with Morgan also confirming that Ben Stokes is set to play as a batsman only if his dodgy left knee is unable to withstand the rigours of bowling.

While England, India and Australia remain firm contenders for the semi-final slot, South Africa, with players like AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla in their ranks, can not be discounted either.