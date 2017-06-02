Jason Whitlock’s FS1 colleague calls his LeBron James comments ‘dumb and reckless’

“He has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism“.

Jason Whitlock, a Fox Sports 1 employee whose goal is to make Colin Cowherd look somehow pleasant by comparison, had quite an angle on police reports that a racist slur was spray-painted on LeBron James’s Los Angeles home.

Fox Sports personality Jason Whitlock has some scorching hot takes regarding LeBron James and the racism he experiences.

On the eve of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 113-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, James addressed the N-word scrawled on his Los Angeles home.

In short, Whitlock doesn’t believe LeBron experiences “real racism” just “disrespectful inconveniences”. He wasn’t there. His family wasn’t there. “And I’m not almost as rich as LeBron James“. “It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. He may have an occasional disrespectful interaction with someone, a disrespectful inconvenience”. It wasn’t that big of a deal. Whitlock hammered home the point that racism is mostly felt by poor people and that James and those of his ilk are outside of racism’s clutches.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being Black in America is – it’s tough”, James tells reporters Wednesday, May 31.

“It’s not tough being Oprah Winfrey”, he said. It ain’t tough being LeBron James.

When Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett criticized Whitlock’s comments on Twitter, Whitlock tweeted back, saying, “You’ve lost touch with the poor if you can’t understand their struggle is FAR different from someone worth $500 million”.