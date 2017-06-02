(JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc

Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the third quarter. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,704,000 after buying an additional 2,632,973 shares during the last quarter. Insiders have sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $983,546 in the last three months. Boosts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. Relative volume is ratio between current volume and 3-month average value, intraday adjusted. An RSI reading above 80 indicates that a stock is overbought while anything below 20 is oversold.

Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report released on Friday, May 19th. The company has total market capitalization of $7.55B and a total of 333.67M outstanding shares. However the price at the close of last session was 6.21% higher than its 50-day moving average and 14.41% over its 200-day moving average.

JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

The target price for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $25.62/share according to the consensus of analysts working on the stock, with an expected EPS of $0.51/share for the current quarter.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 6.63 Billion in the last fiscal year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Equity research analysts have forecasted the stock level. The firm now has a $25.22 price objective on the transportation company's stock. The stock ended last trade at $22.42 a share and the price is up more than 0.00% so far this year.

04/25/2017 – JetBlue Airways Corporation had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.50 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,850 shares. Stock has got OUTPERFORM rating from 4 analysts of Thomson Reuters, 9 analysts given HOLD rating to the stock and 0 given UNDERPERFORM rating. So is with JetBlue Airways Corporation. The Firm provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America.