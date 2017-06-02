Jeb Bush no longer interested in buying Marlins

Bush was investing less than $20 million of his own money toward the $1.3 billion sales price, according to a source with direct knowledge. “He’s looking forward to a great rest of the season for the Marlins”.

Rumors have stated that Tagg Romney, the son of former MA governor Mitt Romney, has also put in a bid comparable to the $1.3 billion bid that the Bush/Jeter group allegedly submitted.

Jeb Bush autographs a baseball during a 2015 campaign appearance in Central Florida.

Neither the Marlins nor Manfred would comment on reports of Bush’s withdrawal. Marlins president David Samson had no immediate comment, and a spokesman for Jeter didn’t respond to a request for comment.

With Bush no longer in the picture, Jeter would become the controlling member of the group, making him responsible for financial decisions if his group is able to purchase the team, according to the Herald. The initial plan was for Jeter to handle baseball operations while Bush took care of the business side of things, though Jeter may be more hands-on now.

Jeb Bush has reportedly dropped out of the bidding for the Marlins.

Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, had hoped both sides could come to some agreement – regardless of the investment group that won the bid on the franchise – in the coming weeks.

But while there was a basic disagreement on that major issue, folks still paint the parting as fairly or mostly “amicable”, and more importantly some involved with the sale see Jeter as not only a viable alternative but even “the favorite” to win the team.

Loria, 76, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002.

Bush, 64, lives in Miami.

Bush competed for the Republican presidential nomination past year, but withdrew from the race after losing the South Carolina GOP primary.