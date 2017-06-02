Jeremy Corbyn: Theresa May’s Brexit approach risks ‘jobs meltdown’ across UK

Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his team of Brexit negotiators, moving to dispel accusations by Prime Minister Theresa May that his Labour Party isn’t prepared for Brexit talks starting soon after next week’s general election.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May could face turmoil in Parliament should she lose her majority. Britain will hold a parliamentary election on June 8.

The narrow lead for the Conservatives in the polls, is in contrast to April, when a confident Ms.

For the election to produce a majority government, the biggest party theoretically must win at least 326 seats of the 650 United Kingdom constituencies. “The country is coming together but Westminster is not”, she said at the time. May announced the snap election, to solidify parliamentary support behind her in Brexit negotiations.

While her hardline Brexit strategy is opposed by all other major parties, Britain has already started the clock ticking on leaving the bloc by triggering a two-year negotiation period with Brussels.

Liberal Democrats’ Tim Farron during the debate: “If you vote Tory you give her a blank cheque”.

“While countries including China, Brazil, the U.S. and the Gulf States have expressed their interest in striking trade deals with us as soon as they can”, the Conservative Party leader said.

If May failed to win an overall majority, she would be forced to strike a deal with another party to continue governing either as a coalition or a minority government.

May has faced some criticism for declining to directly debate Corbyn or any of the smaller party leaders.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and her London-based deputy Angus Robertson argue that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the European Union a year ago, should not be bound by May’s plan to withdraw from the European Union single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process. “On June 19, Labour will be ready: ready to negotiate a Brexit for the many and not for the few”. A YouGov projection in the Times earlier this week even envisaged a scenario leading to a hung Parliament.

In his speech, Mr Corbyn delivered one of his strongest attacks yet on Mrs May’s integrity – and asked voters to consider who they trusted more.

The Economist delivered an even more critical assessment of Labour under veteran leftist Jeremy Corbyn, saying he “poses as a radical but is the most conservative – and the most risky – of the lot”.

“After last night it’s clearer than ever that just 11 days after the election when the negotiations begin, Jeremy Corbyn’s focus wouldn’t be on trying to negotiate a deal for Britain in Europe, but on trying to stitch up a deal with Nicola Sturgeon and the rest”, the PM said.