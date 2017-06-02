Jets sign former Steelers safety Shamarko Thomas

Hours after trading away strong safety Calvin Pryor the Jets have signed another strong safety, ex-Steeler Shamarko Thomas.

The Steelers chose Thomas in the fourth round of the 2013 National Football League draft out of Syracuse in hopes that he could be an explosive big-hitting free safety and the eventual replacement for Troy Polamalu.

An unrestricted free agent, Thomas comes to NY with 48 regular-season games (two starts), three playoff games, 38 defensive tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on his resume.

Thomas missed the last four games of last season with a concussion.

The Steelers did not pick up the fifth-year option on Thomas’ rookie contract and earlier this spring had no plans of re-signing him. Jones finished his senior season with 106 tackles, after which he was named second team All-Gulf Coast Conference. While he may never do better than a backup or special-teams ace, there will be more opportunity with the Jets – who are thin at safety – than there would most places.

To make room on the roster the Jets cut rookie linebacker Jevaris Jones.