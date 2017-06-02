Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Who’s Behind Donald Trump Paris Accord Pullout

President Trump may soon find himself behind a wall, but not the kind he may have imagined when running for office.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank joined Nike in saying that his company was also “disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies”, according to a statement posted on Twitter by CNBC anchor Sara Eisen.

He’s also part of the group of mayors, governors and businesses who have pledged to stick with the emissions regulations negotiated under the Paris Agreement.

In Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk, standing alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said that the EU and China “are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake”.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”.

“I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment“. Former Secretary of State John Kerry calls Trump’s decision “an irresponsible walking back of American leadership”.

The goal of the Paris Accord is to reduce the impact of climate change.

After exiting a popular global agreement and badmouthing potential political partners both foreign and domestic, it’s unclear who will be left to negotiate with. Habitats are at risk, and the main cause is greenhouse gas emissions. It’s moved on and is very happy with Climate Mayors, a coalition of 83 mayors from across the U.S. In response, Cuomo issued an executive order mandating that NY abide by the standards of the climate accord, and created a coalition with the governors of California and Washington to seek to get other states to abide by the standards. That brought a rebuke from Bill Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, who declared that Trump’s decision did not represent his city and vowed that Pittsburgh would stick to Paris accord guidelines, regardless of the official U.S. government stance. On a pure carbon emissions number, yes, China emits more pollution than the U.S., but India lags the U.S. However, the more fair way to look at this is probably per-capita.

That’s because Mr Trudeau’s administration has been quietly reaching out directly to U.S. governors to discuss cross-border collaborations on climate change. The Cambridge, Massaschusetts-based research university published a study in April 2016 titled “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?” showing that if countries abided by their pledges in the deal, global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100. Nine states in the Northeast are now working to strengthen their Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system that the advocacy group Environment America calls “the best climate and clean air program” in the country. “California’s economy and America’s economy is boosted by following the Paris agreement”.

U.S. president Donald Trump’s announcement that the USA will pull out of the Paris Agreement was met nearly exclusively with disagreement and worry.

The dispute is the latest round of a years-long battle between scientists and politicians over how to interpret facts about the effects of burning fossil fuels on the global climate, and translate them into policy.

Business leaders, normally strong supporters of Republican initiatives, had vigorously appealed to Trump not to abandon the agreement.

After the last election, a national survey found voters support the United States staying in the agreement by a five-to-one margin, including 51 percent of Republicans.