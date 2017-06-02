Joan Ryan says voters have more confidence in Mayas PM

In the letter, Miss Ryan writes: ‘I know from speaking to people around here that many who have previously voted Labour are thinking hard this time because, they tell me, they have more confidence in Theresa May as Prime Minister than they would have in Jeremy Corbyn.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago in which 52 percent voted Leave against 48 percent in favour of Remain.

With just one week to go before the snap election, May gave the speech on Teesside in an attempt to persuade the public that she was the best person to lead the country into exit negotiations, and that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was not up to the task.

At a construction equipment firm in Guisborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Moors, where giant diggers lined up in the auto park, May vowed that “if we can get Brexit right, I’m convinced the future will be brighter”.

“Theresa May all the way”.

Polling aggregator Britain Elects said Labour was now at its highest vote share since September 2014 as the two main parties battle it out in the closing stages of a dramatic election campaign.

The prospect of a hung parliament has been forced to the forefront of the election debate by a series of YouGov polls suggesting Labour is within three points of overhauling Theresa May’s Conservatives, who started the campaign with an opinion poll advantage of as much as 25 points. Those with a favorable opinion of the UKIP, which realized its long-standing dream of the UK’s separation from the European Union, are especially likely to say that Brexit will be good for the country.

“I think we need to bring people on board and together”.

Another in the West Midlands said their experience was that older voters were reluctantly opting for the Conservatives, despite the deeply unpopular “dementia tax” pledges on social care. “Honestly, things are going from bad to worse”, she said.

Guisborough is in the parliamentary seat of Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, a Conservative target.

And she urges voters to back her on June 8 despite their “misgivings about the Labour leadership”.

In the speech at CJ Leonard & Sons, May emphasised her plans to improve skills for young people – although the boss’s daughter was not impressed. Given how wrong United Kingdom pollsters were in both the 2015 general election and the Brexit referendum previous year, it’s no longer inconceivable that May’s Tories will end up losing seats in the House of Commons next week, rather than building on their majority, as May had hoped when she gambled on a snap election six weeks ago.

As bored children on their half-term break rode their bikes up and down the street, youth worker Ricky Tomlinson made smoothies at a Caribbean-style stall.

“If you don’t think Corbyn and his coalition of chaos are up to negotiating Brexit, keeping our economy strong and our nation secure – there’s no safe way to vote Labour or anyone else, wherever you live”.

Mr Corbyn highlighted Labour plans to pump £250 billion into industry through a new National Investment Bank and create a network of Regional Development Banks as well as a National Transformation Fund. They could well argue that now an election had been fought on Brexit – after all, this is what Theresa May intended, even though many other issues came to cloud the vote – the “will of the people” was rather less clear.