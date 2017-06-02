Joe Root bats through pain to guide England to victory over Bangladesh

England paceman Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy one-day global competition with a side strain, it was announced on Friday.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, England failed to pick up a single wicket within the first 10 overs which sort of provided the right kind of start and momentum to Bangladesh.

After sustaining a side strain during England’s opener against Bangladesh, all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. “If we want to repeat the result again, we have to be on top of our game in all departments because England is a very, very strong team”, he added. However, their 2015 World Cup win, series wins against India, South Africa and Pakistan, and now, ahead of their first Champions Trophy in 10 years, the Asian minnows are finally getting the deserved respect.

Injuries such as Woakes’ often take more than a month to heal, with players urged to take time over their recovery to reduce the risk of recurrence.

The vast majority of the side which suffered the agony of that loss at Eden Gardens will get the chance to banish those painful memories by inspiring the hosts to Champions Trophy glory. In 12 Tests in 2016, Woakes took 41 wickets at 25 apiece and also had a batting average of more than 30.

Adil Rashid could come into the side for their next match afainst New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday. We need to identify the mistakes we did while bowling and we need to rectify them and make sure next game we are ready. He limped through runs for a significant period thereafter and was given painkillers, but the batsman is happy that the problem was simply cramp. Lots of confidence in that dressing room.

Eoin Morgan’s Twenty20 side looked set to be crowned World Twenty20 champions in India past year before Carlos Brathwaite’s dramatic blitz in the final over from Ben Stokes gave West Indies a sensational victory in Kolkata. “I think we are 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket”, ESPNcricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying. Joe Root and an in-form Alex Hales are huge factors.

The Yorkshireman was playing only because Ben Stokes was resting an ongoing knee injury which is not expected to keep him out of the action at The Oval.