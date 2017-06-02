John Giles’ verdict on the Champions League final

That shape has proven more effective than the 4-3-3 in which Bale usually operates, giving Real greater control in midfield and unleashing Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre forward role.

Juventus will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, June 3, 2017. “If the 11th was not so good, it was asked whether or not I was good enough for the club”.

As always, Real are full of goals, and are this season’s top scorers.

If Ronaldo adds to his 14 goals in his last nine games against a mean Juve defence in this season’s Champions League, he will likely have his name etched on yet another Ballon d’Or. He’s had his share of injuries this season, which is a shame, but overall at Real Madrid, he’s proven himself as a world-class player.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Real went ahead on away goals when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a harshly-awarded penalty midway through the first half.

“To me he’s one of the greats, like Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Xabi] Alonso at Bayern Munich, those who you never hear from, they let their football do the talking”.

“We have worked hard all year and the wins this season have been all about reaching this game. We are thinking positive”.

I’ll always be a Real Madrid fan because the club is my life.

He said: “Not even us lot know how we’re going to line up”.

The French global stands at the heart of Real Madrid’s defence as they bid to put Italian giants Juventus to the sword in Cardiff.

Chelsea’s famous win back in 2012 was the only time in the last seven years that the favourites have failed to lift the trophy in the Champions League final.

The Bianconeri have nine wins and three draws in this season’s competition and are bidding to become only the seventh team to win the Champions League undefeated, and the first since Manchester United in 2008.

Mijatovic scored the decisive goal as Madrid won European football’s biggest trophy for a seventh time, with the 1-0 win ending a 32-year wait after the sixth triumph.

Allegri replaced the highly-popular Antonio Conte in 2014 and Zidane made his head-coaching debut in January 2016 with Madrid in crisis after poor results under Rafa Benitez.

