After the end of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot on Thursday night, which kept observant Jews offline, condemnations of President Trump’s announcement that he would not immediately move the USA embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem began to flow in.

The statements and the speculations ended with President Trump doing exactly what all his predecessors, Democrats and Republicans, did since Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995.

President Trump acted correctly by resisting the temptation to make good on his past populist statements. The long-standing USA position is that Jerusalem’s fate must be worked out through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also commented on Trump’s action, saying, “Israel’s consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem, our eternal capital”. But every president since 1995 has signed the suspension order at intervals of six months. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel has declared the entire city as its capital.

KELEMEN: Several Arab leaders have done that. “Though Israel is disappointed that the embassy will not move at this time, we appreciate today’s expression of President Trump’s friendship to Israel and his commitment to moving the embassy in the future”.

The Palestinian ambassador to Washington, Hussam Zomlot, says the move "gives peace a chance". There's concern that this would inflame tensions in the Arab world. Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem has never been the highest issue on any Israeli government's agenda, observers say. "From Trump, who may have ideas about breaking the mold and 'the art of the deal, ' this is a very conventional traditional way of going about narrowing the two sides, bringing them back to the debate and avoiding anything that might upset one or the other side too much". "We are serious and genuine about achieving a just and lasting peace". Two decades later, Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed it, though without global recognition. According to that plan, Jerusalem – with its religious sites revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims – would not be part of either state and would be governed by an global body.

KELEMEN: Well, he did hear from a lot of Arab countries.

Trump had been lobbied heavily by Mideast leaders, notably Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan, to sign the waiver and prevent further instability and unrest in the region.

When Israel was established a year later, the US and other countries based their embassies in the Tel Aviv area instead of Jerusalem, out of respect for the United Nations plan.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) issued a statement with similar sentiments, saying, “The president knows that Jerusalem is the eternal and undivided capital of Israel and we strongly believe that the location of our embassy should reflect that reality”. Building a new complex in Jerusalem could take even longer.