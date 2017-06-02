Jr NTR to host Bigg Boss in Telugu

Tarak’s fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on their favourite actor turning a host. NTR was reportedly offered the highest sum that any Telugu actor has ever received for a TV stint. The Telugu version of Bigg Boss is all set to hit the TV screens and it is none other than Junior NTR who’ll be hosting it.

At present, the showrunners are keeping the cards close to their chest and are expected to reveal further details in the coming days.

The show has adopted the format of Big Brother developed by John De Mol of Netherlands. We have exclusively learnt that the show will also be made in Telugu and Jr. Then, the big Television called Kamal Haasan for this show to the Tamil Nadu people.

“It’s true that NTR has been approached with the offer and he has given his nod, mainly because the show will give him an opportunity to reach every single Telugu household”. While the actor is now busy with his back to back films but, he will try to show himself as different in the Television as soon. Well, audiences are in for a big surprise as one of the characters essayed by NTR in his upcoming film “Jai Lava Kusa” will have stammering problem (Natthi). Earlier this month, the first look posters released on the occasion of NTR’s birthday and went viral.