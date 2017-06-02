Judy Fairburn Purchases 3600 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE:CVE) stock reached a 1-year peak price of $16.82. (Symbol: CVE) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $8.43 per share. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Ian William Delaney purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. (NYSE:UNP) by 41,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceb Inc. Societe Generale upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

On Monday, May 15th, Ian William Delaney bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The formula which was developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, is meant to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price.

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.57 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.12 share price. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.67 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Cenovus Energy Inc. might touch $23.2 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $18.73 and $15 respectively.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy's dividend payout ratio is -12.93%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are now trading off about 6.4% on the day. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CVE in report on Thursday, March 30 to “Neutral” rating.

Among 14 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Cenovus Energy Inc. The Firm is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas.