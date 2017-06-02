Jury selection complete for Cosby sexual assault trial

Twelve jurors have been chosen for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial: seven men and five women, two of them black, in a case where race and gender loom large.

Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

Jury selection specialist Howard Varinsky, who worked on the Scott Peterson and Timothy McVeigh cases, said the judge would be likely to dismiss jurors who said yes to that question; and said defense lawyers would likely favor black jurors who might question the veracity of reports from police officers and older jurors who may see Cosby’s alleged victim as an adulteress. Also last week, Cosby told a radio host in his first broadcast interview in almost two years that the case against him might have been racially motivated. Kevin R. Steele, Montgomery County District Attorney, said he is satisfied now that the process is complete.

Numerous themes that will undergird Cosby’s trial once testimony begins June 5 – sex, race and the influence of media coverage – were present over three days of tense questioning of jurors.

He goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, who consulted for the defense on the O.J. Simpson trial, argued “celebrity-obsessed” African American men could be ideal jurors for Cosby, according to The Washington Post.

O’Neill granted Cosby’s team’s request for a sequestered jury, they have taken issue with other areas of the jury selection, namely diversity. At times using a cane, Cosby watched jury selection closely this week, conferring often with his defense team.

Cosby arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A parade of potential jurors, questioned one by one, professed to have paid little attention to news of Cosby’s legal troubles and insisted they could be impartial and base their verdict only on the evidence presented at trial.

In the end, all but one member of the panel said they were at least somewhat familiar with the allegations against Cosby. There were two women in their 50s and 60s, and one man in his 70s or 80s. Originally, seven white men had been chosen, though on Wednesday, one was excused for personal reasons and replaced.

The judge ultimately chose to keep the woman on the anonymous jury because the prosecution had offered a “race-neutral” explanation, though he encouraged the defense to present a statistical analysis of the prosecution’s jury decisions to bolster its claim of whitewashing.

Cosby, in an interview last week, said race could be a motivating factor in the accusations against him.

Cosby is accused of molesting Andrea Constand, a basketball coach at Temple University, in 2004. Two jurors said they would be leaving toddlers at home while they traveled across the state.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, but this is the only criminal trial he’s faced so far. Defence lawyers objected, saying the jury was not diverse enough to give Cosby a fair trial.