Justin Trudeau calls Trump to say climate decision a ‘disappointment’

He announced that he, along with California Gov.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007 but analysts see the USA withdrawal as an opportunity for China to burnish its image as a global leader.

Germany’s environment minister underscored that on Friday, saying “there will be no new deal with the United States” on climate change.

Macron called on US researchers and scientists disappointed by Trump’s decision to come to work in France to fight climate change.

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe also expressed interest in joining the new pact. Macron reportedly told Trump that France would keep working with the USA, but not on climate change. “The president wants to ground it – we’re going to fly it”.

Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic worldwide agreement after months of teasing the action.

Trump said he was pulling out of the landmark global agreement to put “America first” as it was too costly, but that he would consider renegotiating what he called a bad deal.

Here are a few more statement from mayors (including the Conference of Mayors which comprises 1,408 USA cities) and cities around the world reacting with disappointment and pledging to carry on the agreement.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action.

Leaders of scores of cities and some states across the country said Thursday they’ll continue to follow global climate goals, even though President Donald Trump said the country is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. Without mentioning the USA specifically, Li said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment” and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement. It’s unclear when discussions between the three governors began, but they announced their new pact within an hour of Trump’s announcement.

Barbara Hendricks told reporters in Berlin that other countries will fill the leadership vacuum left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

It’s only 2017, so projecting the greenhouse-gas emissions of disparate countries over many decades, and how they will change the planet’s climate, is no exact science.

Washington state is also moving ahead with capping carbon emissions and requiring power plants and oil refineries to reduce emissions over time. Hua said China was on track in submitting its self-determined targets to cut emissions and fulfilling its commitment under the Paris agreement, signed by 194 countries and ratified by 174.

In perhaps his most strongly-worded anti-Trump statements since the election, Cuomo-seen as a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination-characterized the withdrawal from the multinational plan to curb carbon emissions and contain global temperature change as “reckless”.

Warming of more than 2 degrees would have dramatic consequences: The planet’s ice sheets would be far more likely to melt, triggering more sea-level rise, than at 1.5 degrees, which is considered the safer limit, according to Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, a physicist who heads the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Hamilton said.