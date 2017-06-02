Juve stand between a Real Duodecima

Ronaldo enters the Champions League final playing his best soccer of the season, peaking at the right time as Real Madrid gets ready to take on Juventus on Sunday (6.45am NZ time) in Cardiff, Wales.

– This year’s Champions League final will be played at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, which was opened in 1999 for the Rugby World Cup. Two years ago, when they played Barcelona, there was a feeling that they weren’t perhaps on the same level as their Spanish opponents, and that Juve were the underdogs.

Speaking about the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Morientes told Omnisport: “It is not a surprise for me because he is a good manager. But in the future, when he has five, 10 years of more training, we will see the best of Zidane”.

A Juventus win could also have major implications for next year’s Ballon d’Or.

“We’re going to do all of our homework and try and exploit their weaknesses, and ultimately win the game”.

Ronaldo reached 400 goals for Real during the current season as well as 100 in the Champions League.

Higuain, the overpowering Argentine striker, had a solid season with 24 goals in the Italian league and five in the Champions League.

Whilst Florentino Perez, the President of the club, is a fan of the Welshman, Isco has proved popular amongst fans and a European Cup win without Bale may cement the idea he is surplus to requirements.

However, this season, club captain Sergio Ramos and other senior players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, reportedly asked for €1.5 million (R21.9 million) per player, and club president Florentino Perez has granted their request.

They crunched the numbers across all finals and semi-finals since the restructuring of the Champions League and found that, on average, a semi-finalist will have finished second in their domestic league in the previous season.

“We really wanted to win La Liga and that has taken a lot of pressure off us”. He is a +126 favourite overall in Champions League Final odds to be an anytime goalscorer on Saturday.

While Zidane, Ronaldo and Bale hope their good fortune in the competition continues, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is praying for a turning of the tide.

At the age of 39 Buffon, a 2006 World Cup victor with Italy for whom he still is the first-choice keeper, will want to end his club’s 21-year wait for the elusive title.

The club is also craving another European title. They’re an extraordinary side with great technique and pace. “Juventus have played in eight finals – they haven’t just lost six of them [as people say]”.

“We’re in the eye of the storm now and we’re happy to be here”. “I think Isco has been fantastic”.

One of the best midfielders of his era, the 23-year old Zidane moved to Juventus in 1996 from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

Against Atletico, Ronaldo became the first player to with three career hat tricks in the Champions League knockout stage and tied Lionel Messi with his seventh treble in the competition overall.