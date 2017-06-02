Juventus different to 2015, Allegri warns Real Madrid

Juventus have appeared in eight European Cup/Champions League finals but have only twice emerged victorious.

Things have not gone completely to plan for Bale since he arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham for a world record STG86-million-pound fee in 2013.

Fortunately for Juventus, this would be poor grounds on which to predict the outcome of the final in Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 10 of those, netting hat-tricks in both the quarter and semi-finals, and keeping him quiet is nigh on impossible.

Victorious against city rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 finals, Real are chasing a third success in four seasons.

It won’t be a new experience for Ronaldo, though. He missed the second leg of the quarterfinal against Bayern Munich and both semifinal matches against Atletico Madrid because of problems stemming from the ankle injury.

The two played together in Madrid from 2007-13 and Higuain said they still maintain contact.

Captain Sergio Ramos is the other Madrid player who deserves a mention.

Juve have played at least five different formations this season depending on the players available; 3-5-2, 3-4-1-2, 4-3-1-2, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1. Scorer of great goals.

History is set to be made again at Saturday’s final.

“I already admired him as a player”, Ronaldo said, “and now I admire him even more as a coach because he’s a very positive person – a hard worker and very respectful towards the players”.

A poor return on the Champions League stages was what led to Higuain being sold by Madrid to Napoli in 2013.

– Massimiliano Allegri is also taking charge of his second Champions League final as manager after his defeat against Barcelona in the 2015 final. For me personally, getting to the final is a great joy.

While many neutral fans in Cardiff will be rooting for Gareth Bale and Real Madrid, some Welsh fans may remember Charles and root for Juventus to lift the trophy that Charles was not able to ever win in his time in Italy. Now it’s about preventing a repeat of the 2015 final loss to Barcelona with a much-changed squad. Here are five memorable games between the two teams in the competition.

Allegri’s side became the first team to win Serie A six times in a row last month and should they beat Real they would land the treble after also winning the Coppa Italia.

Sadly for Bale, his role in this fairytale final looks like being of the cameo variety as he has yet to fully recover from the ankle ligament injury he incurred in November.

Victory for Zidane would be unbelievable, considering that this is his first full season as a manager in top-flight football.

Allegri declined to give any information on his team selection, saying he had yet to make up his mind but would factor in the risk of the game going to extra-time. Despite Real being favourites in most people’s eyes, this game is too close to call.