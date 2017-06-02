Juventus Midfielder Sami Khedira Admits to Feeling Undervalued by Real Madrid Fans

The European club soccer season comes to a close Saturday with that sport’s annual Super Bowl: the Champions League final, as La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid faces Italian top side Juventus. “You give everything you have, but at the first mistake you make, you get booed, that’s not right”. “They are two very good players who have been important for us”.

Isco has stepped into Bale’s boots during the Welshman’s two-month injury lay-off and the forward’s future at the Bernabeu could depend on Saturday’s clash.

While the Spaniard lacks the physical prowess of Bale, many believe he is better suited to the team’s play due to his vision and dribbling ability, while German global Toni Kroos has admitted he prefers the four-man midfield the team usually employ when Isco plays. When they say things without knowing the truth, things that are not true, that annoys me.

It is hard to view Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s playing career as anything other than outstanding. “He has helped the team”.

The 23-year-old Dybala has made an impact on the global stage this season, so much that he even earned comparisons with compatriot Lionel Messi.

“Their performance against Atletico in the first leg was absolutely brilliant”.

The irrepressible Portuguese is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals in the competition.

“They can play together as well”, Zidane said.

In Spain the attacking BBC acronym for Real Madrid’s Bale, Benzema and Cristiano has been well used. One of the best ever in his position.

“With the 4-3-3 you can play more from the sides, with two players on the wings in the front”, midfielder Toni Kroos said. You’ll have ten minutes to complete this quiz, and the only clue we’re giving you is each player’s nationality. With Madrid vulnerable at the back in this competition the standout bet for us is both teams to score at 1.95 (Coral). The Champions League final will be played under a closed roof due to safety concerns over the recent terrorist attacks which occurred during an Ariana Grande concert inside Manchester Arena. He scored in extra time in the final against Atletico Madrid three years ago, and converted the deciding penalty kick in last year’s shootout, also against Atletico. Once again, a single goal was enough when Pedrag Mijatovic scrambled the ball home in the second half to end Real’s 32-year wait for a seventh title.