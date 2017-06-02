Kamal Haasan wants 12% GST for regional films

Chennai: Expressing his discontentment in unequivocal terms against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan said that 28 per cent tax will ruin regional cinema.

“Regional cinema is strength of Indian cinema”. You can not pressurise that.

Soon after the GST council fixed the four different rate slabs for goods and services, film trade and business expert Girish Johar, said 28% Entertainment Tax for regional films is high.

At a news conference in Chennai on Friday, Kamal accused the government of charging ruinously high taxes like the East India Company and said that he “will not work for the government”.

The Ulaganayagan has said it is unfair to treat Tamil films on par with Hollywood and other foreign language films. “Regional cinema has a lesser market if compared to Bollywood and Hollywood and with such a limited reach a higher tax rate is unjustified”, wrote the FM of Andhra.

“If I can’t afford the tax I’ll have to quit”.

Explaining the important role played by regional cinema, Haasan said it stood up at worldwide scrutiny and award committees.

“I was promised an easy life when the Republic (of India) was formed”, said Kamal, taking yet another dig at the “colonial manner” of taxation.

In a press meet organised by Federation of India Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the actor has strongly opposed the Indian Government’s move to impose 28% GST on all Indian films. “So does it sound like a sinful industry??”.

“European cinema has contributed to the world likewise regional cinema will contribute to the might of the country. Most of the culture iconic genres, art forms all go from Europe from the best directors who have reigned supreme in Hollywood, has been from Europe”, he said. “You can not reduce that might by overtaxing an industry.”, he said.