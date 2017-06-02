Kane wants to reach 100 Premier League goals next season

Spurs have won 12 of their past 13 league games and have been kept at bay only by the remarkable resilience of Chelsea, who ensured it has been a case of “nearly” for Pochettino and his players for the second season in a row.

“I wanted to get one or two goals at least and take it (the battle for the Golden Boot) to the final game”, the England striker told Sky Sports after firing Spurs ahead and rifling in a second half hat-trick. “But it’s true that Harry Kane is our main striker and one of the best in the world”, he said.

Pochettino stressed the importance of his key players having plenty of rest over the summer. We have a very exciting project, there’s no reasons for Kane to want to leave the club.

The sensational Spurs striker scored four scintillating goals in the 6-1 drubbing of Leicester to move two goals clear of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot.

Lukaku has played in 36 or Everton’s 37 games, while Kane has missed eight games for Spurs. I’ve got to go out against Hull and get four more, hopefully. His first goal moved him past Cha Bum-Kun to become the highest-scoring South Korean player in a European season. He means a lot for the team.

It is disappointing to concede but hopefully we can keep a clean sheet against Hull,  added Kane, who has scored five hat-tricks for his club in just over two years.

All the while, Kane faces already-relegated Hull and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him add another goal or two to his tally.

“I think this will be a good game”.

With 83 points, Tottenham has surpassed Leicester’s title-winning total of 81 from a year ago.

Following a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on October 2, the North London side had to wait for another five games for their next league win.

Tottenham had also challenged Leicester for the title last season, before eventually finishing third. “The team worked so hard in the last pre-season to try to first of all settle the principles and play how we play”. One of these victories was against Liverpool, but that was when the Reds were out of sorts at the start of 2017 and the next best club in this run was Bournemouth (10th).

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said he was unsure whether the humbling defeat would affect his chances of staying in the role for next season.